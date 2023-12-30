Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,965,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total value of $1,628,174.37.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,562,740.83.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,467,145.23.

On Monday, October 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $1,461,788.58.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $1,485,028.20.

On Friday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $1,553,593.32.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $237.86 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $116.40 and a one year high of $248.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $138,509,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,186,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

