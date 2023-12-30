Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $14.65 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,985,403. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

