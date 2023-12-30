Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the November 30th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

Shares of AUGG stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. Augusta Gold has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.59.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

