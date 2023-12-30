Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $687.45

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 687.45 ($8.74) and traded as high as GBX 724.60 ($9.21). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 718 ($9.12), with a volume of 806,256 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUTO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 715 ($9.09) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 630.80 ($8.02).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 689.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 643.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. The company has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2,885.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 3,600.00%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

