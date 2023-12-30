Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Director Mark Anthony Mccamish Sells 75,000 Shares

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVDL opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,580,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,409,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

