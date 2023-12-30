Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avance Gas Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVACF stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

