Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Decreased by BCR Wealth Strategies LLC

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,344,000 after buying an additional 8,898,275 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,602,000 after buying an additional 3,511,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,201,000 after buying an additional 3,379,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after buying an additional 1,103,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.