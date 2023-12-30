Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Position Lowered by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $963,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 306,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average is $75.70. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

