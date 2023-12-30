Avestar Capital LLC Buys 1,477 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.88. 416,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.13. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $157.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

