Avestar Capital LLC Has $13.37 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,924 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

DFUS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. 223,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,366. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.08 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

