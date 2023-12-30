Avestar Capital LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $368,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $262.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $208.04 and a twelve month high of $263.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

