Avestar Capital LLC Has $861,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.31. 4,778,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,515,386. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of -92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

