Avestar Capital LLC Invests $5.55 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 238,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.96. 598,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,014. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.