Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 77,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the second quarter worth about $231,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PPI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. 31,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,682. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $27.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a market cap of $65.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

