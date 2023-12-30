Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

AZO traded up $17.96 on Friday, hitting $2,585.61. The company had a trading volume of 116,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,384. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,608.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,543.06. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

