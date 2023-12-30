Avestar Capital LLC Takes $4.54 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 99,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,482,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after purchasing an additional 105,738,745 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000.

CIBR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 336,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,659. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

