AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives $12.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $107,344.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 517,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,368.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 344,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,448.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Daniel Drees sold 11,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $107,344.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 517,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,368.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,665,075 shares of company stock valued at $24,335,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AvidXchange by 80.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 192,843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth $6,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 0.89. AvidXchange has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.49 million. Analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

