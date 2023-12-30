Avion Wealth Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,733,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,555,124. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.