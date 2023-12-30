Avion Wealth Buys 109 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Avion Wealth boosted its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,983,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $35,407.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,096,225.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $739,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $35,407.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,096,225.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,813. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.93. 116,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,259. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.11.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.86.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

