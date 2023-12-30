Avion Wealth Buys 2,231 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $436.80. 4,376,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,521. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $347.19 and a twelve month high of $438.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

