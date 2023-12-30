Avion Wealth Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Avion Wealth trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.8% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,285. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

