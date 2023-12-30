Avion Wealth Cuts Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Avion Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 752,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,466 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 78,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.30. 6,966,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.