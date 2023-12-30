Avion Wealth Decreases Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Avion Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 15.4% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Avion Wealth owned approximately 1.59% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $54,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VUSB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.44. 882,693 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.