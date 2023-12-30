Avion Wealth Has $15.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Avion Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avion Wealth owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $145.01. The stock had a trading volume of 230,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,814. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.00 and its 200 day moving average is $136.48. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

