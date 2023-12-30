Avion Wealth Has $151,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Avion Wealth lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Swmg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $65.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,796. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

