Avion Wealth Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in American Express were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.34. 1,914,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average of $163.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

