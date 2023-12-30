Avion Wealth Reduces Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Avion Wealth trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,053,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,111 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRM stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.98. 960,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

