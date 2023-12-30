Avion Wealth Sells 247 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Avion Wealth trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Avion Wealth owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 37,789 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 563,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter.

VOOV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,904. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.63 and a 12 month high of $168.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

