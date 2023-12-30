Avion Wealth Sells 825 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Avion Wealth reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,636 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Halliburton makes up 1.2% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,912. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

