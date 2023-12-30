AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Sells $19,204.05 in Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) CEO James Corbett sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $19,204.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $153,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AVITA Medical Stock Down 3.9 %

AVITA Medical stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $350.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.54. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.65 million during the quarter. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 74.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. Research analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 29.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

