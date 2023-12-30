Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the November 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.97) to GBX 472 ($6.00) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.00.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
