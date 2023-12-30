Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the November 30th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ayr Wellness Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AYRWF stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $138.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. The business had revenue of $114.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.