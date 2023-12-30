Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 3.7%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 181,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,259,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Azul Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Azul by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after buying an additional 374,935 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Azul by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,172,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,197,000 after buying an additional 2,787,899 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Azul by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,014,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after buying an additional 113,417 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,852 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

See Also

