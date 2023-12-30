B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,088. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

