B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Acquired by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.0% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.16 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.98.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.