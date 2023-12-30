Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Sets New 52-Week High at $180.40

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 180.40 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.29), with a volume of 460801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.80 ($2.27).
Baillie Gifford US Growth Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.74. The stock has a market cap of £550.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,608.00.
About Baillie Gifford US Growth
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baillie Gifford US Growth
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.