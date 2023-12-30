Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Sets New 52-Week High at $180.40

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 180.40 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.29), with a volume of 460801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.80 ($2.27).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.74. The stock has a market cap of £550.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,608.00.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

