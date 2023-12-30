Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,295,700 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the November 30th total of 10,463,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Banco BPM Stock Performance
About Banco BPM
Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.
