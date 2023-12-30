Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,295,700 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the November 30th total of 10,463,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

About Banco BPM

BNCZF stock remained flat at $5.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. Banco BPM has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

