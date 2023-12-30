BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the November 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDORY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.43. 41,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

