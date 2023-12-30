Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.76

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.76 and traded as high as $29.48. Banco Macro shares last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 241,583 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Banco Macro Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.5958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.45. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Macro by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 367,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

