Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the November 30th total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance
Shares of BKHPF remained flat at $8.42 during midday trading on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
