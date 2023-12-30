Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the November 30th total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

Shares of BKHPF remained flat at $8.42 during midday trading on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

