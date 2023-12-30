Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of BKHYY remained flat at $43.20 during trading hours on Friday. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.04. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

