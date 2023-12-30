Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Major Shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank Acquires 5,398 Shares

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of America Corp /De/ Bank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of America alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 900 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $8,748.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 900 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $8,622.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $266.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.