Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Borer Denton & Associates Inc.

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.5% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. 28,060,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,786,660. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.