Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,089,200 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the November 30th total of 2,101,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 161.7 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIF traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,548. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.64.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

