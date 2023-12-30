Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.45

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.45 and traded as high as C$64.29. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$64.23, with a volume of 6,257,491 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.94.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.44. The company has a market cap of C$78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.6165099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.