Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Down 43.3% in December

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BSVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank7
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank7 Trading Up 0.7 %
BSVN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,622. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. Bank7 has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $251.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.55.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 30.21%. Research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
Bank7 Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.
About Bank7
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
Further Reading
