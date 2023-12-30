Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Down 43.3% in December

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BSVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,579.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,395.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,579.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $251,472. Insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSVN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,622. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. Bank7 has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $251.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 30.21%. Research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

