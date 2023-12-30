Bankers (LON:BNKR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $98.59

Bankers (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.59 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 102.68 ($1.30). Bankers shares last traded at GBX 101.80 ($1.29), with a volume of 569,080 shares changing hands.

Bankers Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -731.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Bankers Company Profile

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

