Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Up 193.6% in December

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,036,300 shares, an increase of 193.6% from the November 30th total of 1,374,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF remained flat at $6.15 during trading hours on Friday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

