Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Up 193.6% in December

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,036,300 shares, an increase of 193.6% from the November 30th total of 1,374,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bankinter Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF remained flat at $6.15 during trading hours on Friday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.
Bankinter Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bankinter
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.