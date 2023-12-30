Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 327.3% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Baosheng Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAOS opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. Baosheng Media Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

