Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 327.3% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Baosheng Media Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BAOS opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. Baosheng Media Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $23.30.
About Baosheng Media Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baosheng Media Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.