Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Holdings Lifted by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

